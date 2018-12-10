Try 1 month for 99¢

Gooding County

Felony sentencing

Joao Paulo Belem, 48, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $60 workmans comp. program fee, $100 reimbursement to law enforcement, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, sentence suspended, four years supervised probation. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed. Grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property charge dismissed.

Driving under the influence sentencing

Javier Aquino-Damian, 28, Wendell; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $90 restitution, $50 other, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, 10 days discretionary, 180 days drivers license suspension with 30 days to be absolute, 12 months supervised probation.

