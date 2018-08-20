Gooding County
Felony sentencings
Kyle M Boothe, 32, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $225 reimburse law enforcement, $60 workmans comp. program fee, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, three days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Daniel Allan Park, 41, Wendell; DUI second offense felony violation within 15 years, $290.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, 10 years penitentiary, two determinate, eight years indeterminate, three days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, three years drivers license suspension. Injury to a child charge dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.