Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Gooding County

Felony sentencings

Kyle M Boothe, 32, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $225 reimburse law enforcement, $60 workmans comp. program fee, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, three days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation.

Driving under the influence sentencings

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Daniel Allan Park, 41, Wendell; DUI second offense felony violation within 15 years, $290.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, 10 years penitentiary, two determinate, eight years indeterminate, three days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, three years drivers license suspension. Injury to a child charge dismissed.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments