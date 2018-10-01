Gooding County
Felony dismissals
Cody Scott Allen, 26, Trespass case dismissed in July 2015, willfully disturbing the neighborhood dismissed as well, obstructing officers case dismissed. Warrant for arrest out until March 2018, warrant quashed and dismissed, possession of a controlled substance case dismissed later. Petit theft case dismissed. burglary case dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.