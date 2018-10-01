Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Gooding County

Felony dismissals

Cody Scott Allen, 26, Trespass case dismissed in July 2015, willfully disturbing the neighborhood dismissed as well, obstructing officers case dismissed. Warrant for arrest out until March 2018, warrant quashed and dismissed, possession of a controlled substance case dismissed later. Petit theft case dismissed. burglary case dismissed.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments