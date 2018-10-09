Gooding County
Driving under the influence sentencings
Oscar Arroyo, 21, DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 37 days jail, 37 days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension. Providing false information to law enforcement officials, government agencies, or special services, 37 days jail, 37 credited. Consume or possess open container of alcoholic beverage by driver, 37 days jail, 37 credited.
