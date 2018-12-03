Try 1 month for 99¢

Gooding County

Felony sentencing

David Lindsay Sr, 63, Wendell; lewd conduct with a child under 16 years, $545.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, $1,000 other, 10 years penitentiary, two years determinate, eight indeterminate, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, 10 years supervised probation.

Driving under the influence sentencing

Jaret M Wiley, 27, Bliss; DUI, $202.50 costs, $297.50 fine, one day county jail credited, guilty withheld judgment.

