Gooding County
Felony sentencings
Stanley R White, 51, Golden Valley, Arizona; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $60 workmans comp. program fee, $100 reimbursement to forensics, three years penitentiary, one determinate, two indeterminate, sentence suspended, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation, attend two 12 step programs per week.
