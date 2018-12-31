Gooding County
Felony sentencing
Joshua Andrew Thompson, 46, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, $500 public defender, $254 reimbursement to law enforcement, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 188 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Theft of leased or rented vehicle charge dismissed. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed. Controlled substance- possession of marijuana charge dismissed.
