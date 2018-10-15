Try 1 month for 99¢

Gooding County

Felony sentencings

Scott P Fravel, 32, Gooding; grand theft, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, 10 years penitentiary, three determinate, seven indeterminate, 61 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to 2016 case and other charge. Attempt to flee or elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, $245.50 costs, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 61 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to 2016 case and other charge.

Selina Maldonado Thompson, 35, Wendell; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 16 days credited, sentence to run concurrently to 2018 case.

