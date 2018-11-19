Try 1 month for 99¢

Gooding County

Felony sentencing

Selina Maldonado Thompson, 35, Wendell; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $100 reimbursement to law enforcement, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 16 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other 2018 case.

