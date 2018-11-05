Gooding County
Felony sentencing
Dayna Rhea Canales, aka Dayna R. Raymundo, 28, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, seven years penitentiary, two determinate, five indeterminate, 146 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to 2017 case.
Driving under the influence sentencing
Librado M. Gonzalez, aka Gonzalez-Madrigal, 35, Wendell; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 112 suspended, 68 days credited, 30 days discretionary, one year supervised probation, 180 days drivers license suspension. Possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed. Consume or possess open container of alcoholic beverage charge dismissed.
Jerome County
Felony sentencing
Tim Clare Gunter, 40, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, eight years penitentiary, three determinate, five indeterminate, 77 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Stacy Marie Anderson, 46, Jerome; $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, two days credited, guilty withheld sentence, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, one year supervised probation, attend DUI problem solving court.
Juan M. Lopez-Olivares, 48, Buhl; $202.50 costs, $2,000 fine, 365 days jail, 325 suspended, three days credited, one year drivers license suspension, one year supervised probation.
Peter Bryan, 64, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 365 days jail, 177 suspended, three days credited 180 days drivers license suspension, one year supervised probation, alcohol education.
