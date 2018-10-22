Gooding County
Felony sentencing
Scott P Fravel, 32, Twin Falls; grand theft, $245.50 costs, $350 public defender, 10 years penitentiary, three determinate, seven indeterminate, 61 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other charge and to 2016 case. Attempt to flee or elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, $245.50 costs, five years penitentiary, three years determinate, two indeterminate, 61 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Burglary charge dismissed. Two charges malicious injury to property dismissed. Grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property charge dismissed.
Driving under the influence sentencing
Todd Willingham, 34, DUI, $202.50 costs, $400 other charges, 13 days jail, 13 credited, 180 days drivers license suspended. Driving without privileges, 13 days jail, 13 credited. Consume or possess open container of alcoholic beverage, 13 days jail, 13 credited.
Jerome County
Felony sentencing
Michael Bryan Tripp Jr, 30, Rupert; two charges burglary dismissed. Possession of a financial transaction card, number and or FTC forgery devices, Second charge possession of a financial transaction card, number and or FTC forgery devices charge dismissed. Forgery by fictitious bills, notes or check making charge dismissed. Counterfeit, previously paid, illegally obtained or altered lotto ticket violation, $245.50 costs, $500 public defender, five years penitentiary, four determinate, one indeterminate, 26 days credited, sentence suspended, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Ernesto Ayala-Popoca, 25, Gooding; DUI, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 113 suspended, 67 days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension, one year unsupervised probation. Failure to stop for damage in an accident charge dismissed.
James David Mchan, 24, Wendell; DUI, $202.50 costs $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, one day credited, three days discretionary, 30 days work detail, 180 days drivers license suspension. Injury to a child charge dismissed.
Jose Eduardo Orosco, 24, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $850 suspended, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, one day credited, two days work detail, seven days discretionary, 180 days drivers license with six months supervised probation, alcohol education and eight weeks relapse prevention. Consume or possess open container of alcoholic beverage charge dismissed.
