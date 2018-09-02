Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Gooding County

Felony sentencings

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Marcos Alcaraz-Moreno, 20, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $100 DNA, $1,000 fine, $60 workmans comp. program fee, $603.10 program fees, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 12 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments