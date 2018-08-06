Gooding County Felony sentencing
David D Horstman, 50, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $100 DNA, six years penitentiary, two determinate, four indeterminate, 158 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent with 2015 case. Major contraband introduced into a correctional facility charge dismissed. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.
Driving under the influence
Vincente Arellano Rodriguez, aka Eduardo Rodriguez, 33, Gooding; $202.50 costs, 20 days jail, 20 days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension.
