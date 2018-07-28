Cassia County
Felony sentencings
David James Gifford; felony battery—domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, guilty, $275.50 costs, three years determinate time, seven years indeterminate time, 231 days credited; felony children—injury to child, dismissed on motion of prosecutor; felony—strangulation (attempted), dismissed on motion of prosecutor.
Brayden Skyler Matsen; felony burglary, guilty, $495.50 costs, three years determinate time, seven years indeterminate time, 50 days credited, retained jurisdiction; misdemeanor drug paraphernalia—use or possess with intent to use, dismissed on motion of prosecutor; four charges felony burglary, dismissed on motion of prosecutor; two counts felony grand theft, dismissed on motion of prosecutor; felony possession of controlled substance, dismissed on motion of prosecutor; two counts petit theft, dismissed on motion of prosecutor.
Felony dismissal
Jaime Ceja Arteaga; felony, battery—aggravated (cause great bodily harm or disability), dismissed by court.
Driving under the influence
Nadine A. Gonzales; misdemeanor driving under the influence, guilty, $502.50 costs, 120 days jail time, 117 days suspended, one day credited, 90 days driver’s license suspended, 12 months supervised probation.
Tyler Thomas Morrow; misdemeanor driving under the influence, guilty, $505.50 costs, 120 days jail time, 117 days suspended, two days credited, 90 days driver’s license suspended, 12 months supervised probation.
Richard Eugene Scofield; misdemeanor driving under the influence, guilty, $402.50 costs, 90 days jail time, 72 days suspended, 18 days credited, 180 days driver’s license suspended, 12 months supervised probation.
Minidoka County
Driving under the influence
Ramiro Corona; misdemeanor driving under the influence, guilty, $502.50 costs, 90 days jail time, 88 days suspended, two days credited, concurrent with other case this charge, 12 months supervised probation; misdemeanor controlled substance—possession of marijuana, guilty, $497.50 costs.
