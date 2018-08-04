Cassia County
Felony sentencings
Frank G. Richins; felony forgery, guilty, $605.87 costs, 365 days jail time, 342 days suspended, 23 days credited, 12 months probation sentence condition; felony burglary, dismissed on motion of prosecutor.
Felony dismissal
Charles Thomas Pritt III; felony possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, dismissed on motion of prosecutor; misdemeanor drug paraphernalia — use or possess with intent to use, dismissed on motion of prosecutor.
Driving under the influence
Jose Garcia; misdemeanor driving under the influence (excessive) guilty; misdemeanor alcoholic beverage — consume or possess open container by driver, dismissed on motion of prosecutor.
Juventino Juarez-Duran; misdemeanor driving under the influence amended offense - misdemeanor driving under the influence (second offense) guilty, $1,202.50 costs, 365 days jail time, 349 days suspended, two days credited, 365 days driver's license suspended, 24 months supervised probation.
Steven Levi Stanger; misdemeanor driving under the influence (excessive) guilty $602.50 costs, 180 days jail time, 178 days suspended, two days credited, 180 days driver's license suspended, 18 months supervised probation.
