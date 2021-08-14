Texas man settles case with Idaho AG for preparing false returns for refugees

BOISE — An audit of the tax returns prepared by a man from Wichita Falls, Texas, showed he grossly overstated the deductions and expenses of his customers, all 106 of whom are members of Idaho’s refugee community, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office announced in a press release.

Bushambale Kashunga was investigated by the attorney general’s office and agreed to a settlement that was announced on Friday, according to the release. He has denied the allegations of overstating deductions and expenses for his clients.

Under Idaho’s consumer protection laws, it is unlawful for a tax preparer to make or authorize “any statement written or oral which is untrue or misleading” relating to their tax preparation services. It is also unlawful to make false promises that are likely to persuade or induce a consumer to authorize tax preparation services.

Under the terms of the settlement, Kashunga is barred from preparing Idaho tax returns and paid $51,640 to reimburse the clients who owed taxes as a result of his preparations, according to the release. He also agreed to reimburse the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for its investigative costs in the amount of $5,000.