‘Tested by Hate’: Boise again hit with antisemitic graffiti as city seeks solutions

BOISE — Antisemitic graffiti was once again found in a Boise park, the latest in a string of similar incidents in the city.

The Boise Police Department said on social media that antisemitic graffiti was found in Kristin Armstrong Park, located on South Walnut Street, sometime before 10 a.m. Police spokesperson Haley Williams declined to disclose exact details about what the graffiti portrayed, but said it was “an antisemitic symbol spray-painted on the outside of a bathroom wall.”

It’s the fourth antisemitic incident in Boise in as many months. Twice graffiti was sprayed in other Boise parks, while fliers were distributed in Boise’s North End with conspiracy theories about Jewish people and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams did not respond when asked if anyone had been arrested for Wednesday’s incident or the preceding acts of antisemitism.

In a video statement, Mayor Lauren McLean said Wednesday’s incident was another example of Boise being “tested by hate.”

“While the graffiti has been removed, a persistent menace remains and it requires swift action across this community,” McLean said.

This comes the same day Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who’s running in the Republican primary for governor against incumbent Brad Little, touted an endorsement from right-wing speaker Michelle Malkin, who has come under fire for spreading antisemitic conspiracies.

Rabbi Dan Fink, of the Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, said in a phone interview that he and other Jewish leaders in Boise have been meeting with city officials to discuss how to curb this “pattern of antisemitic behavior.”

He said, though, that the most meaningful change would have to come from state officials. Idaho state law on hate crimes is much weaker when compared to other states, he said, which makes it difficult to prosecute hate crimes to deter them from happening again.

Fink said it’s difficult to prosecute someone spray-painting a swastika in a more serious manner than someone who spray-painted any other picture.

“Swastikas and hateful graffiti are a different category,” he said.

The crimes haven’t been exclusive to Idaho. Antisemitic acts have been on the rise across the U.S. in recent years, according to anti-extremism groups that track hate crimes. Last month, a suspect took four hostages at a Texas synagogue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0