NAMPA — An Idaho teen has overdosed from a blue pill that he thought was OxyContin, police said.
Cher Gray, from Nampa, says her son overdosed on Jan. 18 from a pill that he bought on Snapchat, according to CBS2.
“My son’s life was worth $30. That’s what he paid for this pill,” she told CBS2.
Gray said that she and her husband started performing CPR after her son stopped breathing, CBS2 reported. He was taken to a hospital and ended up at St. Luke’s ICU and was given Narcan five times. He has since been released from the ICU.
“I might add that his toxicology report showed no diploids in his system meaning this is not OxyContin but most likely a synthetic drug laced with fentanyl,” Gray wrote in a Facebook post. “Several doctors have said to him that he must have a guardian angel because he should be dead!
You have free articles remaining.
“Had we got to him a minute later I would be sharing a different story! We have talked to our kids about drugs and the risks but unfortunately our kids don’t always listen or hear what we are saying,” she continued. “When we tell our kids no it’s not because we are trying to punish them we are trying to protect them.”
The Nampa Police Department also posted about the pill on Facebook, warning people about the “potentially dangerous drug.”
“Officers have responded to three overdose related calls in the past two days, which we believe are connected to an illicit/illegal drug,” the post read. “The drug is described as a small blue pill and may be getting distributed under the premise it is OxyContin.
“These drugs are extremely potent and potentially fatal,” the department said. “We strongly urge consumers to avoid this substance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.