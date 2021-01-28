Tapp and others wrongly convicted testify in committee

The first testimony came from Idaho Falls’ own Christopher Tapp, the inspiration for the bill. He spoke to the difficulties he faced upon his release from prison. Tapp served 20 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in 1998. Tapp was released from prison in 2017 following concerns that his confession had been coerced. In 2019, new DNA evidence matched Dodge’s neighbor Brian Leigh Dripps to the DNA found at the crime scene.

“Being in prison is as horrible as you can imagine, and being there when you are innocent is that much worse. I missed out on 20 years of my life. I wasn’t able to spend my father’s last years with him or go to his funeral when he passed. … I was released with no more than the clothes on my back, left completely relying on family and friends to help me while I tried to rebuild my life. Finding employment was challenging because even though DNA confirmed that I was innocent and the courts recognized this and vacated my conviction, I still had a felony conviction on my record that prevented me from getting most jobs. I lost 20 years of earnings for my future and was left labeled with a felony conviction making it harder to start making up for my lost time,” Tapp told the committee.