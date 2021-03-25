Tammy Daybell’s sister speaks out on NBC

IDAHO FALLS — For the first time ever, a member of Tammy Daybell’s family will speak on television about Tammy’s death. Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy’s sister, will talk to NBC’s “Dateline” about the experience from her family’s perspective. The two-hour special will air at 8 p.m. Friday.

Tammy died on Oct. 19, 2019. At the time, her husband Chad Daybell told the Fremont County coroner that his wife of 29 years had died in her sleep. Law enforcement have since ruled her death “suspicious.” Her body was exhumed in December for an autopsy. Law enforcement have completed the autopsy but have not released the results to the public.

Gwilliam will discuss how it felt to find out her sister had died so suddenly. Chad told her Tammy had been “sick and had a coughing fit” the night before. He’d awoken later to find her dead in the bed.

“I mean, like, there’s just so many thoughts running through your head. And a lot of it was, like, ‘No. That didn’t happen,’” Gwilliam told NBC.

Gwilliam did not immediately suspect her brother-in-law when he called.

“He sounded upset and devastated. I mean, I was crying, and he was crying. It was a really hard moment,” Gwilliam said.