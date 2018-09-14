Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Car crashes into Kimberly house

A car crashed into a house in Kimberly on Thursday night. 

 COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS SHERIFF'S OFFICE

KIMBERLY — Five people were taken to hospitals Thursday night after a car crashed into a house south of Kimberly.

Raul Guzman, 48, was driving west on 3500 North at about 9:20 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a car driven by 20-year-old Tayler Fadler, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said Friday. 

Guzman's car then ran into the corner of a house at 3495 N. 3400 E., causing minor damage. Fadler's car rolled.

A female passenger was ejected from Guzman's car and was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, the sheriff's office said. 

Both drivers and two other passengers in Guzman's car were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, with non-life threatening injuries. 

The crash is under investigation. 

