TWIN FALLS — Six people were taken to hospitals after a crash that closed Blue Lakes Boulevard for more than two hours Friday night.
The crash involved four vehicles and a total of seven people, Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz said. Five of the people were taken to local hospitals and one was flown to a Boise hospital by Air St. Luke’s.
“It was a pretty chaotic scene with significant injuries,” Schmitz said.
Emergency responders had to take the doors off all of the vehicles to get people out, he said.
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Heyburn Avenue. Schmitz said at about 7:45 p.m. that both roads would probably remain blocked until about 8:30 p.m.
Idaho State Police is leading the investigation. The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics also responded.
Return to Magicvalley.com for more information.
