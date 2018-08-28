KETCHUM — A Los Angeles man and an Idaho Falls woman were injured in separate Blaine County crashes over the weekend and taken to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said Monday. One is still hospitalized.
Gerald Chamles, 67, lost control of the motorcycle he was driving at about 10 p.m. Friday north of Ketchum, Blaine County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened near Paintbrush Lane in Hulen Meadows subdivision.
Chamles was still a patient as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum and was in stable condition, the hospital said.
Maria Puhlmann, 34, was taken to the same hospital after her car went off U.S. 20 and rolled over into a ditch Saturday evening. The crash happened near milepost 187, south of Bellevue, the sheriff's office said.
Puhlmann was no longer a patient at the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.
