FILER — Four people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after a Buhl man ran a stop sign northwest of Filer.
Roberto Cabrera, 20, was driving east on 4200 North when he failed to stop at the stop sign at 2300 East, Twin Falls Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said. Cabrera's car hit a van driven by 30-year-old Megan Pierce of Filer before running off the road and stopping in a field.
A 17-year-old in the front passenger seat was thrown from the van and taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Stewart said. Both drivers and a 14-year-old passenger in the van were also taken to the hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries.
Cabrera was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
