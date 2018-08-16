Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police at a crop-dusting airplane crash in Hazelton, July 28, 2014.

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — One person was taken to the hospital after a three-car crash on U.S. Highway 93 Thursday morning, Idaho State Police said. 

Mary Davidson was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, ISP said in a statement. 

Davidson was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Michael Davidson, 62, of Buhl, according to ISP. The Davidsons were stopping at a traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 93 and 500 South when their truck was hit from behind by a teenager driving an SUV. 

The Davidsons' truck then hit the back of the truck in front of it, driven by Stephen R. Baxter, 52, of Jerome. 

Everyone involved was wearing seat belts, ISP said. 

Police responded to the crash at about 7:30 a.m. The right southbound lane and the left northbound lane were blocked for about one hour, but have since been cleared. 

