JEROME — One person was taken to the hospital after a three-car crash on U.S. Highway 93 Thursday morning, Idaho State Police said.
Mary Davidson was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, ISP said in a statement.
Davidson was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Michael Davidson, 62, of Buhl, according to ISP. The Davidsons were stopping at a traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 93 and 500 South when their truck was hit from behind by a teenager driving an SUV.
The Davidsons' truck then hit the back of the truck in front of it, driven by Stephen R. Baxter, 52, of Jerome.
Everyone involved was wearing seat belts, ISP said.
Police responded to the crash at about 7:30 a.m. The right southbound lane and the left northbound lane were blocked for about one hour, but have since been cleared.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.