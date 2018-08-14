Subscribe for 33¢ / day
East Park in Gooding
A swing set at East Park in Gooding in September 2016. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

GOODING — Authorities have identified two suspects in a case of recent vandalism at East Park, Gooding Police said Tuesday morning. 

City public works employees discovered obscene words spray-painted on playground equipment Monday morning when they went to the park to take care of maintenance issues, Police Chief Dave Fisher told the Times-News. The graffiti has since been removed.

The two suspects, whose names have not been released by police, were found later that day, Fisher said. One of them is a juvenile and one is an adult. 

Fisher said the police department is still researching the total cost of the damages, but it appears at this point that there is not enough damage to warrant a felony charge. 

Felony malicious injury to property in Idaho requires $1,000 or more in damages.

