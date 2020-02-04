NAMPA — A man wanted on two child sex crimes in Idaho was picked up by U.S. Immigration officials on Thursday when he attempted to illegally cross the Mexican border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Ivan Rivera Ibarra, 38, had an active warrant from the Nampa Police Department when he was apprehended. He faced charges in Canyon County for sexual battery of child 16 or 17 years of age and sexual abuse of a child younger than age 16.
Ibarra is a Mexican national who had previously been removed for illegal entry into the United States.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, authorities working near the Santa Teresa station “discovered indications of a possible illegal entry. Agents on foot and on ATVs began to track the possible illegal entrants, and were able to catch up to the suspects, in spite of their attempts to conceal their efforts.”
The suspects reportedly put sponges on their feet, in effort to hide their footprints. Authorities found eight suspects, including Ibarra.
Ibarra will eventually be extradited back to Canyon County, according to the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.