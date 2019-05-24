RAFT RIVER — After more than 40 hours of searching in rural Cassia County, the suspect in a fatal shooting on a Utah highway was apprehended Friday afternoon, police said.
Police say Jonathan Llana, 45, of Los Angeles, shot two people in a car in Utah, sped away from police in Idaho, crashed his car into the Raft River, broke into a house and stole an ATV. He later asked for directions at a ranch, which led to his arrest at about 3:15 p.m. Friday.
Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward told the Times-News at about 3:45 p.m. that Llana was being taken to the sheriff's office after being apprehended near 00 South and 250 East while riding a side-by-side ATV east toward Interstate 84.
Llana broke into a house and stole the ATV while police were searching in the area, Heward said. He was arrested after stopping at a ranch and asking someone there which way town was, Heward said. The person at the ranch called the sheriff's office after Llana left and officers caught up to Llana and arrested him without incident a short time later.
Llana was not armed except for a pocket knife, Heward said.
The search included a joint task force with officers from the Utah Highway Patrol, Idaho State Police, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Power County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Department of Fish and Game, ISP said in a statement.
The Utah Highway Patrol said Llana was found about 10 miles from where he crashed Wednesday, near Interstate 86 and Raft River/Yale Road.
Idaho State Police said there were no injuries to law enforcement or civilians in the search or arrest.
The search for Llana began at about 8 p.m. Wednesday when emergency dispatchers in Box Elder County received a 911 call from a passenger in a Range Rover who said the driver had been shot while traveling west on Interstate 84 near Rattlesnake Pass, between Snowville and Tremonton. The passenger was also injured in the shooting.
The passenger described the shooter’s vehicle as a silver Volkswagen Jetta with plates from another state, Utah Highway Patrol said.
The driver was Dennis Gwyther of Salt Lake City, who was driving to Boise for work, Utah State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Ryan Van Fleet said.
Van Fleet said there was no indication the two drivers had interacted before the Wednesday shooting.
The attack occurred after the Jetta and Range Rover passed a traffic slowdown when two big rigs were side by side as one passed the other, Van Fleet said.
Utah officials issued an attempt-to-locate notice for Idaho and Nevada for the Jetta. Emergency workers confirmed the Range Rover’s driver had died and the passenger was taken to the Bear River Valley hospital.
Idaho State Police and Cassia County Sheriff’s deputies later stopped the Jetta.
Officers prepared to use a “felony takedown procedure” to take Llana into custody when “he hammered the gas” and sped away, Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward told the Times-News. A high-speed chase ensued that ended with Llana driving into the Raft River, which is about 8- to 10-inches deep near Interstate 86 and Raft River/Yale Road.
