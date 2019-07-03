TWIN FALLS — A man faces charges after he fired a gun at least 11 times at a house and vehicles on Saturday, police say.
Enrique Vielmas, 21, of Twin Falls has been charged with unlawfully discharging a weapon and destruction of evidence. Vielmas is being held on a $1 million bond.
Twin Falls Police received several calls at about 10 p.m. of shots fired in the 400 block of Diamond Avenue, according to court documents. People reported four to five shots being fired and a house and vehicles being hit.
A total of 11 9mm shells were gathered as evidence by officers, documents state, with three vehicles hit. The house was struck at least three times.
Occupants of the house gave police a description of a light-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup involved in the drive-by shooting, which was confirmed when officers interviewed neighbors.
One of the residents of the house told police that Vielmas was recently released on bond on felony charges after she testified against him at a hearing, court documents say.
When police contacted the family of Vielmas' girlfriend on Sunday, they were provided with video from a home security camera showing Vielmas getting into a Silverado pickup with other occupants shortly before the shooting.
Police later discovered that those videos had been deleted from the security system.
Officers found other security camera video from neighbors on Diamond Avenue showing the Silverado pickup on the street at the time of the shooting.
Vielmas has an extensive criminal history in Twin Falls, Jerome, Gooding and Canyon counties, including recent charges of burglary and grand theft, eluding officers and providing false information to officers.
He was arraigned Tuesday and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I thought South Park was not as bad as it used to be... I guess not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.