TWIN FALLS — A judge Friday dismissed one of two charges against a man who police say shot a house and some vehicles.
Enrique Vielmas, 21, of Twin Falls, had evidence presented regarding the charges of discharging a weapon and destruction of evidence during a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell.
Twin Falls County Deputy Prosecutor Peter Hatch presented the state's case against Vielmas, including a case file and transcript from a previous preliminary hearing regarding charges against Vielmas for burglary and other felony charges.
Vielmas bonded out on those charges June 21, Hatch said.
Twin Falls Police detective Ken Rivers testified under Hatch's questioning that he was the lead investigator on both the other case against Vielmas and the drive-by shooting that took place on June 29.
Rivers and other Twin Falls officers responded to calls about shots fired in the 400 block of Diamond Avenue. There, they found approximately 11 shells from a 9 mm weapon, along with bullets from the same type weapon, Rivers said.
Hatch questioned Rivers about video surveillance footage of the silver or grey four-door Chevrolet Silverado pickup which was identified by the victims as being the source of the gunfire.
Rivers was able to obtain some video from neighbors along Diamond Avenue and view others from the home where Vielmas lived with his girlfriend.
The latter videos, however, were deleted before they could be transferred into evidence, Rivers said.
Two people who were in the home when the shots were fired also testified. They were watching a movie but had a live-feed security camera operating, and saw the Silverado drive slowly toward the house.
Then, they saw flashes of light and heard popping noises.
Both witnesses initially thought the popping noise was fireworks. They later discovered the bullet holes in the house and nearby vehicles when they went outdoors to investigate.
Vielmas was represented by public defender Heidi Despain, who questioned the witnesses about whether they actually saw Vielmas in the truck at the time the shots were fired.
She later requested that Campbell not send the case to District Court since there was no tangible evidence placing Vielmas at the scene of the shooting.
After a brief recess, Campbell ordered Vielmas held on the weapons charge, but dismissed the destruction of evidence charge.
He remains in the Twin Falls County Jail on $1 million bond.
Vielmas will next appear for an arraignment in District Court. That date has not yet been set.
