Suspect in custody after Jerome shooting and car pursuit

JEROME — A 30-year-old Buhl man is in custody after a shooting in Jerome and a subsequent car pursuit near Buhl earlier this week.
Police said Edgar Carrillo-Coronado shot an 18-year-old Jerome man in the head Wednesday evening at the Best Western Sawtooth Inn and Suites on South Lincoln Avenue in Jerome.
The victim was unconscious for some time before waking up and knocking on doors to find help.
Jerome police were called to the hotel for a suspicious incident and possible shooting victim but it wasn't clear at first what had happened, Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall said.
The victim was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls and survived, Hall said.
He was able to give enough information for police to locate a suspect, whom they identified as Carrillo-Coronado. Buhl Police and the Twin Falls Special Investigative Unit helped Jerome Police surveil the his home in Buhl.
On Thursday afternoon, Carrillo-Coronado arrived home and got into a vehicle. Officers watching him attempted to make the vehicle stop, however, the he took off, leading police on a short pursuit. Driving on Cemetery Road in Buhl, Carrillo-Coronado lost control of the vehicle and went off the road near the West End Cemetery.
He left the vehicle and showed a gun to police. After a short stand-off, he placed the gun on the roof of his vehicle and was taken into custody.
The police have reason to believe the shooting may have been drug-related as drugs were present at the scene of the crime.
Hall said police do not feel there is any further threat to public safety from this incident. The incident is still under investigation.
Meanwhile, in Gooding County, police are investigating after a body was discovered earlier this week. The Gooding County prosecutor's office confirmed an autopsy had been done and an investigation is ongoing, but officials have not said how the person died or if the death is related to the shooting in Jerome.
