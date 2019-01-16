BOISE — Timmy Earl Kinner Jr., accused of stabbing nine people in Boise last June, wants to change his name to Eternal Love, according to court records.
Kinner, who turned 31 last Friday, was granted a hearing on his petition at 1:30 p.m. March 19 before Judge Lynnette McHenry.
On the form that asked why he wanted to change his name, Kinner wrote: “because this is my God given right & the title I want to be known as & remembered by.”
In Idaho, name changes require a judge’s approval, and the state has strict laws about name changes meant to obscure association with crimes.
Kinner is accused of stabbing nine people at or near a birthday party, including a 3-year-old girl who later died.
