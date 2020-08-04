You have permission to edit this article.
Suspect in 2016 Twin Falls murder arrested in Florida
TWIN FALLS — A suspect in a 2016 murder and robbery in Twin Falls County was arrested Monday in Florida, officials said.

Denny Hornia

Denny Hornia was linked to the case through DNA evidence and arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit after living there undetected for the past four years, the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office said in an Instagram post.

The sheriff's office did not say what case Hornia is linked to.

Hornia is in jail awaiting extradition to Idaho.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.

