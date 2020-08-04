Suspect in 2016 Twin Falls murder arrested in Florida

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A suspect in a 2016 murder and robbery in Twin Falls County was arrested Monday in Florida, officials said.

Denny Hornia was linked to the case through DNA evidence and arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit after living there undetected for the past four years, the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office said in an Instagram post.

The sheriff's office did not say what case Hornia is linked to.

Hornia is in jail awaiting extradition to Idaho.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.

