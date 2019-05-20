TWIN FALLS — The suspected shooter in the 2016 drive-by murder of 15-year-old Canyon Ridge freshman Vason Lee Widaman has requested to withdraw his guilty plea.
During a brief hearing Monday afternoon, Gerardo Raul Chavez's attorney Dan Brown explained the decision to District Judge Benjamin Cluff.
"This is a very serious decision," Brown said.
Brown is new to the case and said he's spent much of his time doing research regarding case law and discovery in Chavez's case.
Cluff gave Brown 14 days to file the motion to withdraw the guilt plea, and will rule on the motion June 17.
Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said he had no objection to the time-frame for filing the motion. Loebs said he did not yet know how he will respond to the motion.
Chavez, wearing wrist and ankle restraints, sat beside Brown during the hearing but did not speak.
Chavez pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder. The shooting took place in May 2016 and was the result of a drug-related dispute.
Jose Daniel Alvarez was also charged with first-degree murder in the case and a date for his jury trial remains pending.
Chavez's sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 6, but a series of motions and the withdrawal of Chavez's attorney caused delays.
Previously, prosecutors agreed to ask for 20 years to life in prison and dismissed a charge of intimidating a witness.
Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.