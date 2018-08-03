TWIN FALLS — The school supplies section of Fred Meyer was temporarily taken over by gray-uniformed men and women Thursday morning, as Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputies swarmed the aisles to hunt for backpacks, scissors and glue.
Twenty children received a little help with their back-to-school shopping at this year’s 11th annual “Shop with a Cop” event. Some of the kids, who ranged in age from first to 10th grade, were staying at the Valley House shelter. Others had been recommended by the juvenile probation department.
The event, organized by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Employee Association, provides each child with about $200 and a shopping buddy from the sheriff’s office.
“We want these kids to see us as more than just those guys who show up at their house,” Sgt. Scott Bishop said. “We’re just people, just like their mom and dad.”
About 30 helpers participated this year, Bishop said, including two police detectives from the special investigations unit, a joint unit that includes investigators from both the sheriff’s office and the Twin Falls Police Department.
One small blond girl in a pink unicorn shirt led the way up a supplies aisle, followed by Detective Blas Martinez and Deputy Trent Champlin. The girl’s name was McKenzie, and she was going to be in third grade.
“I got a unicorn backpack,” McKenzie announced, pointing out a cotton candy-colored bag in Champlin’s cart. “Now I have a unicorn backpack, a unicorn shirt and unicorn socks.” She pulled off a sneaker to reveal a glittery sock underneath.
“I have the same socks on right now,” Martinez told her. “But my feet smell, so I can’t show you.”
The backpack was a highlight — but not the highlight — of McKenzie’s shopping trip.
“Glue,” she replied promptly when asked which back-to-school item she was most excited to buy. “You can use leftover glue to make slime.”
Shopping lists varied depending on school and grade, but some staples could be found in nearly every child’s cart. For instance, Bishop said, helpers try to make sure every kid leaves with a new pair of shoes.
“There’s nothing like going to school with crappy shoes or without a pencil,” Bishop said. “It just sets the tone for the entire school year.”
A shopping cart filled with cookies and bottled water sat close to the action, courtesy of Fred Meyer. The store also provided rebates and a portion of the shopping funds for the event, Bishop said. The Car Store in Twin Falls contributed as well, donating vehicles to drive the children back and forth from the store.
As the mass of children and cops perused lunchboxes and notebooks together, a bewildered shopper passing by paused to observe the spectacle.
“It’s sort of organized chaos,” she said with a laugh. “But it’s fun to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.