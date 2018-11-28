TWIN FALLS — A statewide bomb threat to schools across Idaho this week went largely under the radar in Twin Falls, where the school district opted not to notify parents after learning the threat was not credible.
Twin Falls School District officials were alerted to the threat by local law enforcement at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, district spokeswoman Eva Craner said. Several minutes later, the district received an update: FBI investigators had determined the threat was a hoax.
The school day continued as usual, with no outward indication that anything had happened.
"Our team decided because there was no threat, there was no reason to interrupt the daily operations of our school day," Craner said. "And because we didn't interrupt operations, we also decided we didn't want to cause any undue concern amongst our parents."
Craner said the district didn't want to cause parents to panic.
The lack of an announcement didn't sit well with some parents, who learned of the statewide threat from media reports later in the day.
"Looking back on the situation, because of some of the misinformation that was put out yesterday evening it might have been helpful for us to explain what happened during the day later in the evening just so parents knew what happened," Craner said Wednesday.
District officials will meet this week to evaluate the district's handling of the situation, Craner said.
