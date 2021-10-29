Social media threat closes Jerome High School

JEROME — Jerome High School released students early Friday morning because of a social media threat.

The school district sent out a note to families saying that a threat against students and school personnel was posted on social media.

"We regard any threat made against our students and staff with the utmost seriousness," the message said.

The threat appears to stem from a screen shot making the rounds on social media to a school with the initials "JHS." The viral post has schools across the country on edge.

According to sacbee.com, the post has also been shared in California, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

