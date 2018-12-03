Try 1 month for 99¢
Slick conditions contribute to crashes

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple crashes Sunday as the region got its first significant snowfall of the season. 

 COURTESY OF THE TWIN FALLS SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TWIN FALLS — There have been nine crashes since the first significant snowfall of the year began Sunday, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said early Monday afternoon.

The first of seven crashes Sunday took place at 2:42 a.m., spokeswoman Lori Stewart said. Two more crashes happened Monday morning, but resulted in no injuries. 

The sheriff's office is advising people to slow down, allow extra time and distance for stopping, and keep emergency supplies in their vehicle if they are traveling long distance.

Meanwhile, most Twin Falls School District buses ran late Monday morning due to snow on the roads, school district spokeswoman Eva Craner said. The district sent out a notification to parents just before 7:30 a.m.

Most buses — which are operated by Western States Bus Services — were arriving between 10 and 20 minutes behind their normal schedule, Craner said. “However, all buses did arrive at their intended destinations before the tardy bell.”

Idaho State Police reported multiple crashes on both directions of Interstate 84 just east of Boise, but none included injuries and no crashes were reported on the interstate in the Magic Valley.

