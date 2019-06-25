{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — New signs at Centennial Park were vandalized over the weekend.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the graffiti painted on signs in the trailer parking area on Facebook late Monday.

"We understand that this new parking ordinance might not be popular with a few, regardless citations are now being issued to those found in violation of this county ordinance," the post reads.

The signs were put in place last week to warn visitors against parking in spaces marked specifically for vehicles with boats or trailers. The fine is $100 for violating the ordinance.

The sheriff's office is seeking the public's assistance to identify those responsible for the vandalism. Information can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers: 208-343-2677 or 800-222-8477. The "P3 Tips" app is also available for Android or Apple, to submit tips anonymously. The app will issue a tip number, with a possible reward available should that information lead to an arrest.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments