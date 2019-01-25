SHOSHONE — A 20-year-old Shoshone woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter in a fatal Blaine County Crash.
Kaytlyn A. Graefe was arrested Thursday and also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection to the Aug. 19 crash south of the Idaho 75, U.S. 20 junction near Timmerman Hill.
All the charges are misdemeanors, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Graefe was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center Thursday evening on a $75,000 bond.
Graefe, who was driving south on Idaho 75 in a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic, crossed over the center line and into the northbound lane, the sheriff's office said.
Graefe struck a 1989 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 45-year-old Bellevue resident Javier Ubence. His wife, 37-year-old Georgina J. Ubence, also of Bellevue, was a passenger in his car and died at the scene.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office submitted the investigation to the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and charges were determined based on findings from the investigation.
“We are aware there has been a lot of public interest in this case, but these type of investigations require an extensive amount of time and detail to complete,” Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said in the statement. “We gather all the facts and evidence from lab results, search warrants, witness statements, and accident scene reconstruction before we forward any investigation to the Prosecuting Attorney.”
