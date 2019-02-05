SHOSHONE — A Shoshone man who told police he accidentally shot and killed his biological daughter during an argument will serve a year in the rider program, a judge determined Friday.
A sentence of two to 10 years in prison was suspended for Johnathan Pugh, 62, who pleaded guilty in November to one count of involuntary manslaughter. Instead, the court will retain jurisdiction over Pugh for one year. At that time, a judge will decide whether he is released on parole or sent to prison.
Pugh was charged in May after shooting his daughter, 36-year-old Malani Lang. A bartender at the Iron Horse Saloon called police May 9 after Pugh ran into the bar covered in blood and asking for an ambulance, according to court documents.
When police arrived at Pugh’s store, they reported finding Pugh lying on top of Lang, sobbing. She was flown to Portneuf Hospital, where she died.
Pugh and Lang had recently reunited, according to court documents, and Lang had moved in with Pugh a week before the shooting.
Pugh told the court at his guilty plea hearing that a man had brought a pistol to Pugh’s saddle shop in Shoshone earlier that night and asked if he could use it as partial payment on a saddle.
As the night went on, Pugh drank four alcoholic drinks and smoked marijuana with Lang, he said. Later, the two of them got into an argument about Lang being put up for adoption as a child and Lang backed Pugh into a corner, according to Pugh.
Pugh said he held the pistol up to his own head and asked his daughter, “Is this what you want?” before the gun went off and shot Lang in the head. He said he believed the gun was empty and said he believed he did not actually pull the trigger.
