Shoshone dissolves its police department; Lincoln County Sheriff's Office will takeover patrols

The council said in a statement that the decision to dissolve the department was not taken lightly.

“The Council feels that it has done everything it can to continue to maintain the police department, but it is no longer sustainable,” the statement said. “Due to this decision, the City of Shoshone no longer has positions available for police officers, necessitating layoffs.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said four deputy positions would be assigned to the city and the current officers were welcome to turn in applications for the jobs.

“These deputies will be responsible for handling calls for service inside the city limits,” the post said. “They will also be responsible for enforcing the city code, such as dog at large. However along with the four deputies, the city will also have access to the sheriff’s investigators and administrators that aren’t required to cover a specific shift.”

The post also said for the past several months the sheriff’s office has been investigating all felonies in the county, and over the past 18 months had investigated all of the narcotics and serious felony investigations the city police didn’t have the capacity for.