Shoshone dairy fined for releasing manure into Milner-Gooding Canal

SHOSHONE — A Shoshone dairy and its owner have been fined for releasing manure into the Milner-Gooding Canal in February 2017.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale ordered 4 Bros. to pay a $95,000 fine and ordered its owner, Andrew Fitzgerald, 60, to pay a $35,000 fine. As part of its plea agreement entered in the case, 4 Bros. also agreed to obtain a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit issued under the Clean Water Act by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. NPDES permits are designed to control water pollution by regulating point sources, such as large dairies, that discharge pollutants into waters of the United States. Judge Dale also imposed one year of probation on 4 Bros.
Fitzgerald and the dairy pleaded guilty in October to unlawful discharge of a pollutant into a water of the United States, a misdemeanor violation of the Clean Water Act.
The dairy has more than 1,000 head of cattle and has wastewater lagoons adjacent to the Milner-Gooding Canal, which flows to the Malad River and on to the Snake and Columbia Rivers.
In February 2017, record precipitation, record snowpack and flooding lead to extreme runoff at the 4 Brothers property and the dairy discharged manure-laden water into the canal at three locations, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.
“The United States Attorney’s Office takes seriously any business, corporation, or individual that violates federal environmental laws. Even the negligent discharge of pollutants into the waters of the United States is simply unacceptable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez. “The sentence holds the defendants accountable for their actions in violating the Clean Water Act, and our office will continue to work with the EPA and our state and local partner agencies in the State of Idaho to hold offenders of the Clean Water Act accountable.”
For the violation, 4 Brothers faced up to five years of probation and a fine of up to $25,000 per day of violation. Fitzgerald faced up to one year in prison and up to one year of supervised release or up to five years of probation and a fine of up to $25,000 per day of violation.
“The defendants’ conduct led to a serious impact to water quality in the state of Idaho,” said Scot Adair, Special Agent in Charge of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in the Northwest. “EPA and the Department of Justice hold accountable companies and individuals that pollute our waterways.”
This case was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho Department of Agriculture and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
