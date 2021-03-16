Shoshone dairy fined for releasing manure into Milner-Gooding Canal

SHOSHONE — A Shoshone dairy and its owner have been fined for releasing manure into the Milner-Gooding Canal in February 2017.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale ordered 4 Bros. to pay a $95,000 fine and ordered its owner, Andrew Fitzgerald, 60, to pay a $35,000 fine. As part of its plea agreement entered in the case, 4 Bros. also agreed to obtain a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit issued under the Clean Water Act by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. NPDES permits are designed to control water pollution by regulating point sources, such as large dairies, that discharge pollutants into waters of the United States. Judge Dale also imposed one year of probation on 4 Bros.

Fitzgerald and the dairy pleaded guilty in October to unlawful discharge of a pollutant into a water of the United States, a misdemeanor violation of the Clean Water Act.

The dairy has more than 1,000 head of cattle and has wastewater lagoons adjacent to the Milner-Gooding Canal, which flows to the Malad River and on to the Snake and Columbia Rivers.

In February 2017, record precipitation, record snowpack and flooding lead to extreme runoff at the 4 Brothers property and the dairy discharged manure-laden water into the canal at three locations, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.