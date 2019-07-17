SHOSHONE — A team of police officers subdued a suspect after a standoff Tuesday evening.
Artemio Hurtado, 29, was spotted by Shoshone City Police shortly after 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Seventh Street West, according to a post from Chief Austin Smith on the department's Facebook page. Hurtado had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
When officers attempted to make contact with Hurtado, he hid in a back room of his parents' residence.
Shoshone Police negotiated with Hurtado for approximately 30 minutes, but he continued to refuse to leave the room where he had barricaded himself.
At that point, a team of officers was assembled from both Shoshone Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
The team forcibly removed the door of the room, and Hurtado was taken into custody. He was driven to the Jerome County Jail.
The Idaho State Police and Gooding County Sheriff's Office also assisted in handling the incident.
