TWIN FALLS — A Buhl man charged in the 2016 drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old had his motion to withdraw his guilty plea approved on Thursday.
Gerardo Raul Chavez, 22, appeared before Fifth District Judge Benjamin Cluff at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex with his attorney, Dan Brown.
Chavez, along with Jose Daniel Alvarez, faces a first-degree murder charge in the May 2016 death of Vason Lee Widaman.
Brown filed the motion to withdraw Chavez's guilty plea in May.
Chavez pleaded guilty in September 2018 when he was represented by a different attorney. In entering the guilty plea, a count of intimidating a witness and a weapons enhancement, which adds a longer sentence, were set to be dismissed.
At Thursday's hearing, Twin Falls Prosecutor Grant Loebs said the state does not oppose Chavez's taking back his guilty plea, and said "game-playing by the defendant" is proof Chavez would not abide by the requirements of the plea agreement.
In the original plea deal, prosecutors agreed to a lower sentence, and Chavez was required to testify against Alvarez.
Given Chavez's failure to cooperate, Loebs said he did not want the state to be tied to a lighter sentencing agreement.
"The state is, at this point, obligated to go to trial," Loebs said.
That also means the counts of intimidating a witness and weapons enhancement will not be dropped.
If convicted, Loebs intends to request the maximum sentence for Chavez: life in prison.
"We agree this matter should be set for trial," Brown said.
Cluff granted the motion and asked Chavez if he understood the implications of the move.
"What is this court hearing about?" Chavez asked. "I'm confused."
Brown took time to explain that his client expected to testify during the hearing, but since the state did not object to the motion, there was no need.
Cluff again asked Chavez if he understood that going to trial could mean a life sentence.
"Yes," Chavez said.
No date has been set for the trial. Loebs explained that witnesses not expecting a trial after the original guilty plea would need to be contacted regarding availability.
A status hearing has been set for Nov. 25.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN M. GIBSON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1996
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 275 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING
BOND: $80,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JORGE E. CARRILLO-CORONADO
Date of birth: Aug. 30, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING AN OFFICER, and DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES
BOND: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMBER NICOLE SPRADLING
Date of birth: March 23, 1998
Height: 4 feet 11 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 134 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ROBBERY, a felony
BOND: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMANDA MELUGIN
Date of birth: April 21, 1984
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 120 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of BURGLARY, a felony
BOND: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SHAWNA D. WEEKS a.k.a. SHAWNA D. OSBORN
Date of birth: May 22, 1982
Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 220 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Grand theft, a felony
BOND: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANTHONY DUSTIN GOUGH
Date of birth: Oct. 17, 1978
Height: 6 feet, 1 inch
Sex: Male
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Attempted burglary, criminal trespass, felonies.
BOND: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JUAN JOSE LUNA
Date of birth: June 24, 1985
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 180 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Probation violations on the original charges of domestic violence, violation of a no-contact order and possession of a controlled substance.
Bond: $30,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DUSTYN WAYNE BROOKS
Date of birth: July 19, 1986
Height: 6 feet 1 inch
Sex: Male
Weights: 145 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, a felony
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ISIDRO VIELMAS-HERNANDEZ
Date of birth: April 30, 1995
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 140 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Burglary, grand theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies.
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RONALD EUGENE HANYON
Date of birth: 12/19/1966
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 210
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR DRUG COURT on the original charge of D.U.I. third offense
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
CARLOS TENA
Date of birth: 3/19/1975
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 160
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Felony domestic violence, attempted strangulation and a probation violation on the original felony charges of eluding a police officer and receiving a stolen vehicle.
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY DOUGLAS REDGRAVE
Date of birth: 12/12/1989
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 190
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
KELLY EVAN ADMIRE
Date of birth: 06/12/1995
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 195
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: probation violation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance (x3)
Bond: no bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SUSAN FAYE FREER
Date of birth: 12/01/1978
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Sex: Female
Weights: 115
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR and PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of Domestic Battery, No Contact Order Violation (x3), Driving Without Privileges and DUI
Bond: $190,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DARRELL ANTHONY FERGUSON SR.
Date of birth: 8/27/1973
Height: 6 feet 0 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 215
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of ATTEMPTED STRANGULATION, a felony
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE LUIS AGUILERA-GAYTAN
Date of birth: 11/03/1974
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 200
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for:LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony; DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, a felony
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
SEAN TYLER NEBEL
Date of birth: 04/13/1996
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 250
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Presenting an illegally obtained lottery ticket for payment, a felony, and petit theft, a misdemeanor
Bond: $25,000
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Name: JOSE LUIS AGUILERA-GAYTAN
Date of birth: 11/03/1974
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 200
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
BOND: $100,000
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Name: CARLOS TENA
Date of birth: 03/19/1975
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weights: 160
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: FELONY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE and ATTEMPTED STRANGULATION.
BOND: $100,000
PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER AND RECEIVING A STOLEN VEHICLE.
BOND: No Bond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Name: MELISSA FAWN HANSON Date of birth: 02/17/1987
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Female
Weights: 210
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR DRUG COURT on the original charges of INJURY TO A CHILD, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AND FORGERY
Bond: No Bond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESUS MANERJAS-CONTRERAS
Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1995
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Violation of terms of court compliance on the original charge of Aggravated Battery (2 counts)
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
