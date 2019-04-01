TWIN FALLS — Officials said a teen missing from Twin Falls County for almost five months was found early Monday by the Jerome Police Department.
Jessie Kristine Clark was last seen Nov. 5.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office issued two public requests for help finding Clark, one in December and one in January.
The sheriff's office announced that she had been found in a statement Monday afternoon. No other details were released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.