TWIN FALLS — Officials said a teen missing from Twin Falls County for almost five months was found early Monday by the Jerome Police Department.

Jessie Kristine Clark was last seen Nov. 5.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office issued two public requests for help finding Clark, one in December and one in January. 

The sheriff's office announced that she had been found in a statement Monday afternoon. No other details were released.

