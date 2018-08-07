ARCO — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is conducting a criminal investigation after a Rupert man started a fire Saturday near Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.
A Bureau of Land Management fire investigator reported that Daniel C. Jones, 41, of Rupert was shooting targets with his family near the Bear Trap Lava Tube cave in southern Blaine County — about 16 miles northeast of Minidoka. After target shooting, Jones fired flares from a flare launcher. One of the flares started a grass fire at about 2 p.m. Saturday.
A prevention order issued every year by the BLM prohibits people from causing explosive material to burn, BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine told the Times-News.
"That's illegal on public lands between May 10 and Oct. 20," she said.
The sheriff's office reported that Jones and his family first attempted to put out the fire before calling 911. BLM Twin Falls District firefighters extinguished the blaze, which burned about 66 acres.
Criminal charges will be sent to the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the department said in a statement.
“Everything is tinder dry," Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said. "We ask you to make smart choices about how and where you shoot and which activities you do in the outdoors."
