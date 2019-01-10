Try 1 month for 99¢
Jessica Kristine Clark

TWIN FALLS — Police are still looking for a Twin Falls County teen who has been missing for more than two months and are asking for the public's help to search for her.

Jessie Kristine Clark was last seen Nov. 5.

She is 5 feet 4 inches, 105 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings, a sheriff's office statement said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Southern Idaho Regional Communications at 208-735-1911.

