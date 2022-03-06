 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff: Man arrested following standoff and gun threat

FILER — Twin Falls County Deputies responded to 3864 N 2430 E, east of Filer just after 2 p.m. when a caller said her neighbor pointed a gun at her.

As deputies arrived the man, 66-year old Dudley Macneil, ran into his home, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Additional resources including SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded.

Macneil was taken into custody at 11 p.m. He is being held in the Twin Falls County jail on a charge of aggravated assault and two warrants for probation violation with the original charges of eluding.

Dudley Macneil

Dudley Macneil
