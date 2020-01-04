{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The sentencing of a woman who stole thousands of dollars from strangers on the internet was postponed Friday, pending the results of her mental health evaluation.

Krystal Dawn Meyer, 40, of Twin Falls was originally charged in 2018 with two counts of grand theft, four counts of petit theft and one count of fraud by computer.

Police investigated Meyer after a Texas woman reported that she had sent Meyer $792 to pay for a hotel room in Salt Lake City. The woman was planning to attend a training conference for the essential oils company doTerra, she said, and Meyer posted on a doTerra Facebook page that she had reserved a block of hotel rooms for the conference, according to court records.

The woman said that after she paid Meyer using Venmo, a money transfer app, she contacted the hotel and learned that Meyer had canceled the reservation without paying for the room. When she asked Meyer for her money back, court records said, Meyer said she would return the money but never did.

Over the course of the investigation, at least nine other women from around the country — and two from Canada and England — reached out to Twin Falls police to report that Meyer scammed them as well, according to an affidavit. Each woman said she had paid Meyer between about $800 and $1,100 for a hotel room.

Meyer’s sentencing was rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments